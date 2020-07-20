Upgrade your gaming headset with a low on HyperX’s Cloud Orbit: $280 ($50 off)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset for $279.99 shipped. Down from its $330 going rate, locking in today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. HyperX’s gaming headset features 100mm Planar transducer drivers for a more premium experience and is complemented by 3D audio with head tracking. The wired design relies on a USB-C port and includes cables to pair with your PC, Switch, and more over USB-A or C, alongside a 3.5mm connection. Over 280 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

