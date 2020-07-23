Save $69 on Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air at its lowest price in months

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air 64GB for $429.99 shipped in Space Gray. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically fetching $499, today’s offer amounts to $69, is one of the best we’ve seen in months, and the lowest it has sold for at Amazon this year. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8 and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. Everything is powered by the A12 64-bit SoC processor, and 64GB of storage completes the package. Ideal for watching Netflix, playing Apple Arcade games, and more, iPad Air delivers a large screen at a more affordable price point than the higher-end Pros. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Use a fraction of your savings to add some protection to the iPad Air with this $13 case. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers. Alongside a hardshell back, there’s also a folding cover which offers sleep/wake functionality and doubles as a stand.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts. The Back to School sale at B&H is still live with deals on Mac and more, and you can currently bundle iPad Pro with AppleCare+ to save upwards of $530. Plus, Apple’s new iPhone SE is still down to $120.

iPad Air features:

The 10.5″ iPad Air from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, features a few improvements to provide you with a better experience. The previous A10 Fusion chip is replaced with the A12 Bionic chip, which is more powerful and supports Neural Engine machine learning. Its 9.7″ Retina display now measures 10.5″ with a 500 cd/m² brightness rating, a 2224 x 1668 resolution, wide color coverage, True Tone technology, and an anti-glare coating.

