Graco’s Sequence Convertible Car Seat drops to $130 for today only (20% off)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 2:06 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Graco Sequence 65 Convertible Car Seat for $129.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $160, today’s offer is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also within about $2 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year. Ideal for rear-facing toddlers from from 4- to 40-pounds and forward-facing toddlers from 22- to 65-pounds. Features include a 6-position recline, one-handed headrest adjustments, a washable seat cover, a pair of cup holders, and is crash tested to “meet US standards (FMVSS 213).” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

The Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat is not quite as feature-rich, but it does support front and rear-facing setups and comes in at $62.50. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 Amazon customers. If it’s just a basic booster set you’re after, check out the $100 Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Seat that has over 4,000 4+ star ratings.

We also have a series of great deals for your slightly older toddlers as well. First up, here’s our favorite kids subscription boxes for learning this summer. We also have deals on some toys/play sets from $4, this rechargeable laser tag set, and the LEGO’s MINDSTORMS EV3 Coding Robot Kit. Oh and, don’t forget to check out LEGO’s new 3,600-piece playable Grand Piano set.

More on the Graco Sequence 65 Convertible Car Seat:

  • One of the best convertible car seats helps protect rear-facing infants from 4-40 lb., and forward-facing toddlers from 22-65 lb.; 6-position recline helps keep your growing child comfy
  • Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the height of your harness and headrest in one motion; one-hand, 10-position adjustable headrest easily adapts for your growing child
  • LATCH equipped for hassle-free installation; easy-to-read level indicator helps eliminate installation guesswork
  • Washable seat cover is easy to access without removing the harness ; integrated, dual cup holders help keep your child’s drinks close
  • Safe Seat Engineering- Engineered & crash tested to meet US standard FMVSS 213

