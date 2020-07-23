Graco’s Sequence Convertible Car Seat drops to $130 for today only (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Graco Sequence 65 Convertible Car Seat for $129.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $160, today’s offer is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also within about $2 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year. Ideal for rear-facing toddlers from from 4- to 40-pounds and forward-facing toddlers from 22- to 65-pounds. Features include a 6-position recline, one-handed headrest adjustments, a washable seat cover, a pair of cup holders, and is crash tested to “meet US standards (FMVSS 213).” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

The Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat is not quite as feature-rich, but it does support front and rear-facing setups and comes in at $62.50. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 Amazon customers. If it’s just a basic booster set you’re after, check out the $100 Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Seat that has over 4,000 4+ star ratings.

More on the Graco Sequence 65 Convertible Car Seat:

One of the best convertible car seats helps protect rear-facing infants from 4-40 lb., and forward-facing toddlers from 22-65 lb.; 6-position recline helps keep your growing child comfy

Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the height of your harness and headrest in one motion; one-hand, 10-position adjustable headrest easily adapts for your growing child

LATCH equipped for hassle-free installation; easy-to-read level indicator helps eliminate installation guesswork

Washable seat cover is easy to access without removing the harness ; integrated, dual cup holders help keep your child’s drinks close

Safe Seat Engineering- Engineered & crash tested to meet US standard FMVSS 213

