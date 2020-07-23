Start 3D printing with Monoprice’s Voxel at an all-time low of $315 (Save 22%)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 12:55 pm ET

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Voxel 3D Printer for $314.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed about a month. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the all-time low. This fully-enclosed 3D printer features a heated 150 x 150 x 150mm print bed. Serving as a solid option for getting started with the world of 3D printing, it also comes equipped with a 100-micron resolution. Over 190 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model. Head below for more.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice MP Voxel 3D Printer features:

The Voxel is a unique, easy to use, beginner-friendly 3D printer that brings 3D printing to the masses with its simple menu system displayed on a 2.8″ color IPS touch screen. The assisted leveling system reduces calibration to a single tap on the touch screen and the print nozzle can be swapped out in seconds, without the need for tools of any kind.

