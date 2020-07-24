It’s time to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. In fact, you’ll find a host of notable deals below and in our apps deal hub spanning the entire week including TheoTown for free and our first look at the new game from the Monument Valley development team. But for now, it’s time to dive into today’s fresh new price drops. Highlights include Space Marshals, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Dandara Trials of Fear Edition, Kingdom: New Lands, Kingdom Two Crowns, and many more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StationWeather: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ROMANCING SAGA 2: $3 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $24 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tug The Table 3D Physics War: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eye Anatomy Atlas: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kegel Exercises: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Receipt Scanner-Expense Report: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $5 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Hearts Cards: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Space Marshals:

Space Marshals is a Sci-fi Wild West adventure taking place in outer space! This tactical top-down shooter puts you in the shoes of specialist Burton in his hunt for dangerous fugitives after a disastrous prison break. Use the environment to your advantage. Avoid attacks by taking cover. Flank enemies for extra efficiency, but avoid getting flanked yourself! Use the tools of the trade to gain an edge – frag grenades, flash bangs, distractions, personal shields, proximity mines and more.

