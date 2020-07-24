Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Borderlands Legendary Collection $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the stellar Celeste on Switch for just $4.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 75% off and one of the best prices we have tracked on one of the best indie games on the platform. Featuring instantaneous respawns, gorgeous old-school-style visuals, over 700 screens of hardcore platforming gameplay, and a heart-warming story to go along with it all. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Borderlands Legendary Collection, TowerFall, BioShock: The Collection, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Grand Theft Auto V Premium, XCOM 2 Collection, Hitman 2, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Nintendo Capcom, Blizzard & LEGO summer sale
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $13 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Hunt: Showdown $24 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy franchise PSN sale from $5…
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Shenmue 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Destroy All Humans! pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Evil Within 2 from $9 (Reg. $20)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Halo 5: Guardians $16 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
