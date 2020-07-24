Today’s best game deals: Celeste $5, Borderlands Legendary Collection $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the stellar Celeste on Switch for just $4.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 75% off and one of the best prices we have tracked on one of the best indie games on the platform. Featuring instantaneous respawns, gorgeous old-school-style visuals, over 700 screens of hardcore platforming gameplay, and a heart-warming story to go along with it all. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Borderlands Legendary Collection, TowerFall, BioShock: The Collection, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Grand Theft Auto V Premium, XCOM 2 Collection, Hitman 2, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

