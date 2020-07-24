Nintendo plushy deals from $11.50: Mario Kart Hat, Mega Goomba, more

Amazon is offering the Club Mocchi Mocchi Mario Kart Mario Hat Plush Stuffed Toy for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This officially licensed plush was designed in Japan after Mario’s famous hat from Mario Kart (and other titles). It has a “unique squishy texture” and is “super soft to touch.” Great for the kids or just to add to your growing Mushroom Kingdom collection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Club Mocchi Mocchi and plush deals.

If the Mario Kart hat doesn’t interest you, take a look at this 12-inch Nintendo Mario Plush for just over $11 Prime shipped. Carrying 4+ star ratings, this one will add a complete Mario figure to your collection but you’ll want to head below for a few more notable gaming plushy deals.

More Nintendo Plushy Deals:

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to swing by this morning’s game roundup for all the best price and don’t forget about the ongoing eShop summer sales. Here’s everything from this week’s Nintendo Direct mini and LEGO’s 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario.

More on the Club Mocchi Mocchi Mario Kart Mario Hat:

Officially licensed Nintendo product

Large, Super soft and huggable plush

Features fan-favorites

Designed in Japan

Collect them all!

Suitable for ages 3 years and up

