While the Nintendo summer sale has come and gone at this point, it has just launched a series of very notable publisher sales via the eShop. If you’ve been waiting for some big-time price drops to fill up your Switch library, this is certainly a perfect opportunity to do so. Starting from around $9 or less, you’ll find deep deals on a series of LEGO titles, Mega Man collections, Blizzard games, the Resident Evil franchise, and much more. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop.

Yesterday also a series of notable price drops on some stellar indie games as well as Assassin’s Creed titles. The deals start from $2.50 and you can browse through the best of them right here. But for now, head below for today’s Capcom, Blizzard, and Warner Bros. deals.

Capcom/Blizzard Nintendo summer sale:

Outside of today’s Nintendo summer sale events, we also have some solid Nintendo Switch accessories deal live right now including PowerA’s Pokémon and Animal Crossing Enhanced controllers as well as even more cases and Switch Lite kits from $10.

Nintendo just added Donkey Kong Country to its online SNES library and released a freebie Print and Play Animal Crossing activity sheet. But whatever you do, the incredible new LEGO NES console kit is absolute must-see TV.

More on Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection:

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection brings together six classic titles in one game: Mega Man Zero 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent. In addition to the original games, Casual Scenario Mode and a Save-Assist feature are available for those who would like to enjoy the story at their own pace. Players can also try their hand at the new leaderboard-based Z Chaser Mode, an exclusive new mode created just for this set of games.

