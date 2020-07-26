Amazon’s latest Kindle sale discounts Best of Book Club picks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Best of Book Club picks on Kindle from $1.99. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from best-selling fantasy stories and science fiction pieces to non-fiction titles and more. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings, and since we’re talking about Amazon’s Top Reads, most of the discounts have also earned best-seller status. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale:

Life of Pi features:

After the sinking of a cargo ship, a solitary lifeboat remains bobbing on the wild blue Pacific. The only survivors from the wreck are a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi, a hyena, a wounded zebra, an orangutan—and a 450-pound royal bengal tiger. The scene is set for one of the most extraordinary and beloved works of fiction in recent years.

