Add the Atari Micro Arcade to your collection for $12 today (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering the Micro Arcade Atari console for $12.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it has been sliding down in price for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Measuring out at just shy of 4-inches in length, this is a playable arcade machine in a tiny credit-card sized box. Featuring 80’s classics like Missile Command, Centipede, and more, it has a full-color display, built-in speakers, a pair of face buttons, the D-pad, and a micro USB charger. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more details.

When it comes to miniature arcade machines for on-the-go play or just for your collection, today’s option is about as affordable as it gets. Even the usually rock-bottom Tiny Arcade machines are starting at just under $13 Prime shipped right now.

But you’ll also want to check out the 40th anniversary miniature PAC-MAN arcade gear right here as well as Arcade1Up’s new Big Buck Hunter and X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets. Here’s SEGA’s new Astro City Mini arcade and the must-see new Timex PAC-MAN watch.

More on the Micro Arcade Atari console:

Never before has a full-size arcade game been played in an incredible compact credit card size

Measuring only 3. 25 x 2 x 3. 75 of an inch

Each game comes with a full color screen, cool sound effects, directional control buttons and a Micro USB charger

The microarcade games play just like the iconic full-size arcade versions with digitally Modified sound effects to fit in the mini speaker

Micro Arcade Atari combo features classic titles from the ’80’s including missile command, centipede and one surprise bonus game all in one

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!