Add the Atari Micro Arcade to your collection for $12 today (Reg. up to $20)

- Jul. 27th 2020 12:57 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Micro Arcade Atari console for $12.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it has been sliding down in price for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Measuring out at just shy of 4-inches in length, this is a playable arcade machine in a tiny credit-card sized box. Featuring 80’s classics like Missile Command, Centipede, and more, it has a full-color display, built-in speakers, a pair of face buttons, the D-pad, and a micro USB charger. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more details.

When it comes to miniature arcade machines for on-the-go play or just for your collection, today’s option is about as affordable as it gets. Even the usually rock-bottom Tiny Arcade machines are starting at just under $13 Prime shipped right now.

But you’ll also want to check out the 40th anniversary miniature PAC-MAN arcade gear right here as well as Arcade1Up’s new Big Buck Hunter and X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets. Here’s SEGA’s new Astro City Mini arcade and the must-see new Timex PAC-MAN watch.

More on the Micro Arcade Atari console:

  • Never before has a full-size arcade game been played in an incredible compact credit card size
  • Measuring only 3. 25 x 2 x 3. 75 of an inch
  • Each game comes with a full color screen, cool sound effects, directional control buttons and a Micro USB charger
  • The microarcade games play just like the iconic full-size arcade versions with digitally Modified sound effects to fit in the mini speaker
  • Micro Arcade Atari combo features classic titles from the ’80’s including missile command, centipede and one surprise bonus game all in one

Micro Arcade

