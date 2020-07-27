Funko Star Wars and Marvel collector’s boxes drop to $10 ea. (Reg. up to $30)

- Jul. 27th 2020 2:12 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Subscription Box (April 2019) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $5. Regularly between $27 and $40 or so, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Each of these themed Funko collector’s boxes include between 4 and 6 items as well as “an exclusive vinyl Funko Pop!” While the rest of the box is mostly a surprise, you can expect “collectibles, apparel, and accessories created by Funko” all themed with your favorite characters. Rated 4+ stars, be sure to head below for a series of other discounted Funko Star Wars and Marvel collector’s boxes.

More Funko Pop Collector’s Boxes:

If the collector’s boxes don’t interest you, many of the standalone Star Wars Funko POP! figures are available for under $10, like this $6 Rise of Skywalker Rey and everything else you’ll find right there.

Pop culture collectors will also want to check out deals we have available on Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition and all of today’s new LEGO kit deals starting from $13. Speaking of which, be sure to check out our review of the LEGO Droid Commander, the new 1,670-piece UCS Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter, and all of the Marvel reads we have right here from $1.

More on the Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Box:

Star Wars Smugglers bounty is a subscription box service Designed by Funko and delivered by Amazon. Created especially for the avid Star Wars fan, Each box delivers 100% exclusive premium content that can come in the form of collectibles, apparel, and accessories created by Funko. Each box is themed specifically around a major Star Wars event, Star Wars characters, and Star Wars stories, with collectors in mind. Star Wars Smugglers bounty celebrates the dedicated Star Wars fan and the Star Wars collector elite in ways no other box can – Join today!

