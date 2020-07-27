Score a new low on LEGO’s Creator Expert London Bus at $110, more from $13

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert London Bus for $109.99 shipped when code EMAIL20 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $140 going rate at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This 1,686 creation assembles a double-decker London Bus complete with its iconic red colorway and plenty of authentic details. It stands over 7-inches tall and 13-inches long, and is completed by a panoramic windshield, worn look seating, and a half-spiral staircase. There’s also reversible Transit advertising posters for some added display-worthiness. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other LEGO deals include:

The LEGO deals don’t end there, as we’re still tracking the very first discount on the iPhone-enabled Top Gear Rally Car, as well as the MINDSTORMS EV3 Coding Robot Kit at $254. And don’t forget to check out the new 3,600-piece playable Grand Piano and our review of the LEGO Droid Commander set.

LEGO Creator Expert London Bus features:

Celebrate iconic design with this charming double-decker London Bus, featuring a wealth of authentic details, including a bright-red color scheme, panoramic windshield, specially made standard-tread tires, destination sign, and an open rear boarding deck with a hand pole, ticket bin, fire extinguisher and a half-spiral staircase that leads to the upper sightseeing deck. Functions include an opening hood with engine, detailed driver’s cab with a sliding door, and a removable roof and upper deck for access to the detailed interior with worn look seating.

