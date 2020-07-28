Amazon kids’ book sale from $2.50: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Corduroy, more

Amazon is now offering a wide selection of kids’ books from $3.50. One standout from the bunch is Chicka Chicka Boom Boom for $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page $1 coupon to redeem the special price. “When all the letters of the alphabet race one another up the coconut tree, will there be enough room?” This classic features “rhythmic text” in a board book format with “sturdy pages and rounded corners.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,200 Amazon customers and is a #1 best-seller. Head below for even more kids’ book deals.

More Kids’ Books on Sale:

Speaking of the kids, we are still tracking some great deals on Green Toys from Amazon starting from $8 as well as up to 40% off collectibles, toys, and more in the new Disney sale. Be sure to check out our picks from the best five kids subscription boxes for learning this summer, our latest LEGO roundup, and today’s Gold Box board game sale from $6.50.

More on the Chicka Chicka Boom Boom:

When all the letters of the alphabet race one another up the coconut tree, will there be enough room? Of course there is always enough room for this rollicking alphabet chant that has been a children’s favorite for more than twenty years! Bill Martin Jr and John Archambault’s rhythmic text keeps the beat with Caldecott Honor illustrator Lois Ehlert’s bold, cheerful art. This winning combination has created a series of enduring Chicka Chicka favorites.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!