Take up to 30% off classic board games, trading cards, and more from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of board games and trading cards priced from $6.50. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, as well as on orders over $25. Whether you’re looking to expand your collection just in time for game night with the family, or are looking for a new way to pass the time indoors, this sale has you covered. There’s everything from classics to to newer releases for the whole family, alongside some more adult-oriented games and more. Just about everything is well-reviewed, with a batch of 4+ star ratings across the board. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other highlights include:

For more ways to keep yourself or the little ones occupied, be sure to swing by our most recent LEGO roundup. There are plenty of kits marked down to as low as $13, with the Creator Expert London Bus leading the way at a new low of $110.

More about The Oregon Trail: Hunt for Food Game:

Beware as you embark on this treacherous journey! Work together with your fellow travelers to collect 600 pounds of meat. However, you will face many deadly threats during your hunt and may never make it back to the trail. Luckily, if you have our original “The Oregon Trail Card Game,” you can play this game as an extension or on its own. This add-on feature will allow you to carry your food and supplies to the original game. However, if you die in this game, both games are over. Are you up for the challenge?

