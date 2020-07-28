Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 15W Qi Charging Stand $48 (Save 40%), more

Amazon offers the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charging Stand for $48.51 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Samsung’s official wireless charging pad standouts from the crowded pack of other models thanks to packing 15W of power. Built into a stand form-factor, you’ll be able to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices propped up for easily viewing notifications while charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

Ditch the Samsung branding by picking up CHOETECH’s 15W Qi Charging Pad for $21 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll benefit from the same stand design and it carries a 4/5 star rating from over 660 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your Qi-enabled smartphone with this Samsung wireless charger. The built-in fan helps prevent the device from overheating, and Fast Charge 2.0 technology delivers up to 15W of output for rapid power. This Samsung wireless charger allows charging in portrait or landscape orientations, letting you use the smartphone hands-free while chatting or watching movies. Just place the device’s back against the charger to begin. Includes Super Fast Charge 25W wall charger and USB-C cable Maximum Charge Power.

