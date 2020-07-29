Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Spider-Man iPhone XS Max Case $28, more

- Jul. 29th 2020 10:20 am ET

0

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Spider-Man iPhone XS Max Case for $28.48 shipped. Typically fetching $44 direct from OtterBox, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring a dual layer construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case keeps your iPhone protected without adding too much bulk. It’s said to stand up to drops or falls and thanks to a raised edge, keeps your handset’s screen scratch-free when resting on a table. Plus, this style comes wrapped in a red and black design complete with Spider-Man’s iconic motif on the back. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 165 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With Symmetry Series for iPhone Xs Max your device becomes the talk of the town. This dual-material case boasts sleek style and awesome protection for your iPhone Xs Max. Symmetry Series also features a raised screen bumper that shields your touchscreen from drops. Plus, Symmetry Series allows quick, slip-on installation to make your device stylish in an instant.

Guard your iPhone against drops, scratches and radioactive spiders with Marvel Spider-Man and Venom cases. It’s time to team up with your friendly neighborhood OtterBox cases and save the day. Thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style

