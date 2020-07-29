Score a $114 discount on the renewed Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $285

The Bose official eBay storefront is currently offering its Active Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $284.95 shipped in factory renewed condition. Usually selling for $399 in new condition, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats the competing Amazon discount by $54, and marks the second-best we’ve seen this year. Equipped with the active noise cancelling that Bose is known for, the Headphones 700 can filter out ambient and distracting sounds with ease. This pair of cans also comes equipped with built-in Alexa and Assistant control, up to 20-hours of playback per charge, and a lightweight stainless steel headband. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,400 customers. Bose includes the same 1-year warranty here as you’d find on new products. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $40 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Bose, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

We’re also still seeing Jabra’s Elite ANC Headphones on sale right now, which come within $1 of the all-time low at $200. You can also take advantage of the ongoing discount on Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones at $236, alongside some more affordable offerings from the brand at $159.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!