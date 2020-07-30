Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition Collector’s Book Bundle now 15% off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition hardcover book bundle for $85.55 shipped. Regularly $100 at Target and Barnes & Noble, today’s deal is nearly 15% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Cyberpunk 2077, now scheduled for release on November 19, is easily the most anticipated release remaining this generation. This book features nearly 200-pages of the game world’s rich lore including “history, characters, and world of the long-awaited RPG from CD Projekt Red.” Additionally, it comes with a Night City map cover, slipcase featuring Night City graffiti, temporary tattoos, a Johnny Silverhand poster, vehicle postcards, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for a solid deal on the standard version.

If the deluxe package above is a bit overkill for you, check out the standard version. The World of Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book standard edition comes in at $36 and features much of the same, just without all the extra physical goodies mentioned above.

For all things Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to visit our coverage of the latest gameplay showcase. You’ll also want to secure a pre-order on Amazon while they are starting at $10 off and read about how CDPR is treating next-generation upgrades here. The rest of today’s best game deals are in the usual place and check out this deal we have on the Star Wars Rise of Skywalker hardcover art book.

More on The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Book bundle:

Explore an extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077. This intricately assembled tome contains everything you need to know about the history, characters, and world of the long-awaited RPG from CD Projekt Red the creators of The Witcher video game series. Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common–they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

