GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch drops to $33.50 (Save 26%), more from $31

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Dimmer Switch for $33.27 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest since January. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 755 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more Z-Wave deals from $31.

Other GE Z-Wave accessories:

Earlier today we spotted a 30% off sale on Aqara HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, and more from $12. These accessories all utilize Zigbee connectivity in place of Z-Wave found on the GE Enbrighten deals above. Or for those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Dimmer Switch. Create custom scenes, schedule timed events and dim the lights when you’re at home or when you’re away. Wirelessly schedule, control and adjust the brightness of any dimmable lights from anywhere. Works with dimmable LED, CFL, halogen and incandescent bulbs, and other devices.

