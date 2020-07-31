Sharpie Fine Point Marker 5-pack drops to $3 + more office supplies from $1

- Jul. 31st 2020 2:04 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the 5-pack of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Office Depot. Regularly as much as $6, this pack sells for between $4.50 and $5.50 on Amazon lately and is now at the lowest price we have tracked this year. Compatible with paper, plastic, metal, and “most other surfaces,” these permanent markers create “eye popping, vibrant impressions.” Along with the fine tips, the fade and water resistant ink is also said to be fast-drying. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more office and art supply deals.

More Office/Art Supply Deals:

While we are upgrading the home office, be sure to check out the Grovemade leather Desk Pads. But we also have a host of notable discounts to consider as well from Logitech’s MX Master 3 Mouse and TP-Link’s Kasa Power Strip to today’s Anker Gold Box, everything in our Apple deal hub and this morning’s smartphone accessory price drops.

More on the Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers:

  • Proudly permanent ink marks on paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces
  • Intensely brilliant colors create eye popping, vibrant impressions
  • Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists fading and water; AP certified
  • Endlessly versatile fine point is perfect for countless uses in the classroom, office, home, and beyond
  • Colorful options: Includes 5 Black Sharpie permanent markers

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Sharpie

