Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-pack $12 (22% off), more

- Jul. 30th 2020 10:33 am ET

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its Braided Nylon 6.6-Foot USB-C Cables for $12.47 Prime shipped when code SV495228 has been applied at checkout. Down from $16, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within cents of our previous mention, and marks one of the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring the unique 90-degree connector, Aukey’s USB-C cables make it easy to use your device while it’s charging without putting strain on the cord. Each of the two included cables is also wrapped in braided nylon, which offers further protection when they’re placed in your bag or just left around the house. Plus, the 6-foot lengths will give you plenty of slack for charging away from a wall outlet. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 250 customers.

Safe charging at up to 3A is ensured by high-standard components, including a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. When used with a charger or power bank that supports Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging or Qualcomm Quick Charge, these cables will Fast Charge your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus/Note 8 or will Quick Charge your LG G5/G6/V20, HTC 10, or other compatible model (refer to Product Description for details)

Durable, braided nylon A to C cables with slim, reversible USB-C connectors and 5000+ bend lifespan for easy connection. 6.6ft makes inconvenient office outlets reachable and makes it easier to use and charge your phone while relaxing in bed. Keep a cable in your home and office as a back-up

