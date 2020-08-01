Gigabyte’s high-end AORUS PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD had R/W speeds of 5GB/s at $200

- Aug. 1st 2020 10:00 am ET

$260 $200
0

Amazon is offering the Gigabyte AORUS M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD (PCIe Gen 4) at $199.99 shipped. Down from its $260 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This SSD is a fantastic addition to any gaming or video editing computer, thanks to its PCIe 4.0 technology. This delivers read and write speeds of up to 5GB/s, which is blazing fast. For comparison, standard SATA SSDs max out at around 550MB/s, and PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives can reach up to around 3.5GB/s. It also includes a bundled copper heat spreader to help keep the drive cool during usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for 1TB of storage space, but aren’t ready to drop $200? Well, the WD Black SN750 M.2 NVMe SSD offers 1TB of space for $155 shipped. You’ll see speeds of up to 3.5GB/s here, which is still pretty fast when compared to older storage mediums. It’s great for those who either have a system that doesn’t feature PCIe 4.0 or who just want to save a few bucks on components.

However, picking up the WD Blue SN550 M.2 NVMe SSD will save even more. This 500GB drive comes in at just $60 shipped and delivers speeds of up to 2.4GB/s. While not quite as fast as the two options above, I use the SN550 in my personal gaming rig and it’s quite awesome honestly. Games load fast, it boots within seconds, and the ultra-compact drive takes up little room in the case.

Gigabyte AORUS M.2 NVMe SSD features:

  • Form Factor: M.2 2280
  • Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3
  • Total capacity: 1TB
  • Sequential read speed: up to 5000 MB/s
  • Sequential write speed: up to 2500 MB/s

