With a built-in display, Echo Show delivers Alexa and more for $45 (First-gen.)

- Aug. 2nd 2020 1:24 pm ET

$45
Woot offers the first-generation Echo Show in both colors for $44.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. All other shoppers will see a $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 and hit as low as $130 direct from Amazon. We’ve previously mentioned this model at $70 in recent months and today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. The first-generation Echo Show has a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to the next level at a nice discount. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re looking for the smallest footprint to enter the Alexa ecosystem, consider going with the Echo Dot. That’s the best current price on this Alexa-enabled device. With its compact size, you can bring Alexa to any room in your home.

Echo Show features:

  • Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.
  • Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.
  • See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

