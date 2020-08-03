8Bitdo’s NES Classic N30 Wireless Gamepad hits Amazon all-time low at $19.50

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless Gamepad for NES Classic Edition at $19.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, roughly 22% in savings, and the best we can find. This NES-style controller and 2.4G receiver combo brings wireless control to your NES Classic Edition. Along with the four face buttons (optional turbo functionality included) and a D-pad, it also has a handy dedicated home key to automatically take you back to the main menu. The included USB cable is used to recharge the controller’s built-in Lithium-ion battery. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is already listed at below the $28 Nintendo-made NES Classic Mini controller, there are more affordable options out there. This highly-rated 2-pack of wired controllers comes in at $17 and extend your reach to about 10-feet. Clearly you will be tethered to the console here, but you’re also getting two NES-style controllers for less than the price of one from 8Bitdo.

You’ll also want to check out 8Bitdo’s wireless NES Classic Mini Receiver, which brings support for PS4 gamepads and more. Here’s our hands-on review of the SNES Classic and more details on the NES Classic. Both SEGA and PlayStation have already released their own mini recreations, now we just need the Dreamcast to take its place in miniature, pre-loaded form.

More on the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless Gamepad:

2.4G wireless retro Controller for your NES classic Edition

Dedicated home button to get you back to the main menu

Turbo function via turbo a and turbo B Buttons

Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery built in

Includes N30 2.4G Controller, 2.4G receiver and USB cable

