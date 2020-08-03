8Bitdo’s NES Classic N30 Wireless Gamepad hits Amazon all-time low at $19.50

- Aug. 3rd 2020 12:11 pm ET

Get this deal
22% off $19.50
0

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless Gamepad for NES Classic Edition at $19.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, roughly 22% in savings, and the best we can find. This NES-style controller and 2.4G receiver combo brings wireless control to your NES Classic Edition. Along with the four face buttons (optional turbo functionality included) and a D-pad, it also has a handy dedicated home key to automatically take you back to the main menu. The included USB cable is used to recharge the controller’s built-in Lithium-ion battery. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is already listed at below the $28 Nintendo-made NES Classic Mini controller, there are more affordable options out there. This highly-rated 2-pack of wired controllers comes in at $17 and extend your reach to about 10-feet. Clearly you will be tethered to the console here, but you’re also getting two NES-style controllers for less than the price of one from 8Bitdo. 

You’ll also want to check out 8Bitdo’s wireless NES Classic Mini Receiver, which brings support for PS4 gamepads and more. Here’s our hands-on review of the SNES Classic and more details on the NES Classic. Both SEGA and PlayStation have already released their own mini recreations, now we just need the Dreamcast to take its place in miniature, pre-loaded form.

More on the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless Gamepad:

  • 2.4G wireless retro Controller for your NES classic Edition
  • Dedicated home button to get you back to the main menu
  • Turbo function via turbo a and turbo B Buttons
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery built in
  • Includes N30 2.4G Controller, 2.4G receiver and USB cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
22% off $19.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard