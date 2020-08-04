We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Android game and app deals. PowerA debuted its new Android and Xbox controller with smartphone holder this morning, and now it’s time to look at some discounted titles to use it with. While you’ll also find some productivity apps on sale along with some freebie icon packs in our Tuesday collection, the games are front and center today. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, Colorzzle, Dungeon999, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We have plenty of new Android hardware offers headlined by the best Pixel 4a deals in today’s pre-order roundup for the upcoming new Google handset. Those offers sit alongside a new 2020 low on the unlocked Moto G7, deals on the Galaxy S10/+/e lineup, and Best Buy’s ongoing Samsung event. Today also saw the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches drop down to $219 along with Fossil’s Sport Smartwatch at $125+ off and the latest Misfit sale. All of today’s accessory deals are in the usual place but you might also want to take a look this deal on the Android-friendly Yummly smart meat thermometer as well.

More on OK Golf :

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! SIMPLE: Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. BEAUTIFUL: Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama. RELAXING: Enjoy a moment of zen while you play a round of golf immersed in the calming sounds of nature.

