Throughout the year, LEGO has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes back with plenty of new Star Wars kits. Today we’re getting a first look at the latest creation to reminisce on the film, with the new Bespin Duel set bringing one of the most iconic scenes from the franchise to your collection. Head below for all the details.

LEGO unveils new Bespin Duel set

After kicking off the year with a trio of buildable Star Wars helmets, LEGO has been continuing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with other kits from a galaxy far, far away. The AT-AT walker due out next month has been the latest of these, but now we’re getting yet another set to commemorate the special occasion which comes to us via a leak from LEGO’s own instruction page.

Depicting arguably one of the most iconic scenes from all of Stars Wars, let alone just The Empire Strikes Back, the Cloud City duel on Bespin is a favorite for many fans. LEGO has taken a crack at assembling this location many times in the past, with 2018’s Betrayal at Cloud City being the latest. But now adult collectors will have another chance to build their very own version.

As the most detailed version of the scene to date from LEGO, the new Bespin Duel set stacks up to 295-pieces. Complete with a 40th anniversary plaque and display stand, the build is geared towards adult fans and includes Luke and Darth Vader minifigures. It stands 9-inches wide and over 8-inches tall. This set was originally slated to be this year’s Comic-Con-exclusive, but with the convention being cancelled, it looks like LEGO has other plans for its release.

Pricing and availability

As of now, LEGO has yet to officially announce when we’ll see the new LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel hit store shelves, or exactly how much it will cost. A listing has gone live at Toys R Us with a $50 price tag, indicating that its San Diego Comic-Con exclusive status will be entirely scrapped for a wider release. Given that a new wave of LEGO Star Wars sets will be launching next month, it’s likely that’s when we’ll see this new Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary kit.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO’s emphasis on adult builders has been giving fans a pretty expansive selection of kits as of late. The upcoming LEGO Bespin Duel set continues that as the latest Star Wars set to do so, but isn’t quite as compelling as what we’ve seen before. If it actually debuts with a $50 price tag, you’ll be paying more for the collectibility factor than the included bricks, which may turn off a lot of potential builders. Even so, there’s a lot to like. So let’s hope it sees a widespread release alongside all of the other Star Wars builds next month.

It also gives us hope that there really is a UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina set in the works for the fall. This fits right in with the kind of detailed depiction of the iconic location and shows that LEGO isn’t shy of releasing a more definitive version of scenes we’ve been able to assemble before.

Even if LEGO doesn’t end up releasing the Bespin Duel, the fact that all of the assembly steps and required pieces can be found in the official instructions means you can build this one for yourself otherwise. What are your thoughts on the LEGO Bespin Duel set? Let us know in the comments below. Then go check out all 44 of LEGO’s Nintendo, Star Wars, and other new sets for August.

