LEGO’s Statue of Liberty hits $100 + deals on Technic, Avengers, more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set for $99.94 shipped. Down from $120, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s price cut saves you $20, matches our previous mention, and comes within $8 of the all-time low. LEGO’s Architecture kits are known for their detail, and this creation is certainly no exception. Stacking up to 1,685-pieces, this set measures over 17-inches tall and recreates New York’s famed Statue of Liberty. Sitting on top of a brick-built pedestal, Lady Liberty comes complete with sand-green coloring, the iconic crown, and a golden torch. Head below for more deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday we hands-on with LEGO’s must-have Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures, which you can get the full scoop on right here. Over the weekend we took a closer look at all 44 of LEGO’s new wave of kits for the fall, alongside the upcoming Star Wars Bespin Duel set.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty features:

Celebrate a monumental blend of architecture and sculpture with this LEGO® Architecture 21042 The Statue of Liberty set. America’s iconic symbol of freedom stands more than 305 feet above Liberty Island in New York harbor, welcoming seafarers from around the globe.

