As part of the new 13.40 update known as Joy Ride, Epic Games is introducing a new series of new cars for Fortnite. While they aren’t the first vehicles to drop onto a Fortnite map near you — we previously saw golf carts, shopping carts, planes, bikes, and even massive robots — the more typical four-wheeled cars will likely add a new wrinkle to a familiar experience that is quickly becoming surrounded by a growing collection of direct battle royale competition. Head below for more details.

New cars for Fortnite:

The four new vehicles on tap here consist of the Islander Prevalent sedan, a Victory Motors Whiplash sports car, the OG Bear pickup truck, and a six-wheeled Titano Mudflap tractor-trailer. Epic explained in a blog post that some iterations of the cars you’ll find in-game can’t be driven and have boots on them, but others are ready to go with the keys already in the ignition.

Each of the drivable new cars for Fortnite will also run out of gas eventually, leaving you stranded. They can be filled up at the many gas stations littered across the map – just approach with caution so you don’t cause a massive gas-based explosion while you’re at it. However, players will also find empty gas canisters on the map that can be filled up at the aforementioned pumps and carried on their person as well.

Buckle up. Blow past enemies with the Whiplash or go full throttle through structures with the Mudflap. Experience the Joy Ride with this new update now. Wherever you find yourself on the Island, jump behind the wheel with your squadmates and venture out to find more friends (or enemies).

Fortnite Radio Stations:

Along with the new cars for Fortnite comes in-game radio stations. Featuring game music as well as titles from big artists like 21 Savage and J. Cole, according to reports. There were apparently some issues with the radio stations on PC this morning at launch, but they appear to have been all cleared up now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new cars for Fortnite via the Joy Ride update are available now. With growing competition from the likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, just to name a couple, anything Epic can do to spice up the usual formula is worth a try. While four cars in a battle royal game these days isn’t likely to draw in all that many new players, it will likely inject the usual experience with a new sense of excitement for die-hard Fortnite gamers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!