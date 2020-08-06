PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off sneakers, apparel, more from $5

The PUMA Private Sale offers up to 70% off select styles from just $5. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. For men, the Pacer Next Excel Shoes are on sale for $30 and originally were priced at $70. These shoes have an easy slip-on design to get you out of the door quickly. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and come in three fun color options. If you’re looking for a new pair of shoes for working out, this would be a great choice. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Viz Runner Graphic Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- Classic Logo Hoodie $20 (Orig. $55)
- Pacer Next Excel Shoes $30 (Orig. $70)
- Essential Jersey Polo Shirt $10 (Orig. $35)
- Electron Street Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CELL Plasmic Training Shoes $30 (Orig. $80)
- METALUX Feel It Tank Top $15 (Orig. $32)
- Amplified Cropped Hoodie $20 (Orig. $50)
- Nuage Run Cage Sneakers $30 (Orig. $70)
- Carina Slim Sneaker $25 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
