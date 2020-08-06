Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds Live drop to $150 for the first time

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $149.95 shipped when adding four extra filler items to your cart, like these Galaxy Note20 Ultra cases. Price will drop at checkout. The earbuds typically fetch $169, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve tracked since being announced yesterday. Plus, the added cases bring the overall value to $250. Even without considering that, today’s offer is a notable chance to score Samsung’s latest at a discount. Galaxy Buds Live feature 12mm drivers alongside three built-in microphones that power the active noise cancellation features. There’s also 6-hours of battery life, or up to 21 with the Qi-enabled charging case. Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds are well-reviewed across the board. Head below for more.

For those who can live without the active noise cancellation and other new features, consider the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds at $108 instead. Going this route still scores you similar Android integration alongside a similar, truly wireless design. You’ll also pocket some extra savings, making these a better buy for those on a budget.

This morning we spotted a series of Sony headphones on sale from $18, including a $40 discount on its Extra Bass cans at $78. That’s joined by news this morning of the new WH-1000XM4 Headphones from Sony that debut with improved ANC and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

