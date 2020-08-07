Apeman’s dual dash camera has built-in GPS + more at $83.50 (40% off)

CMUS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the APEMAN Dual Dash Camera with Built-in GPS for $83.59 shipped with the code 5OGSUP7P and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $140, today’s deal saves you 40% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera setup offers quite a few killer features. You’ll have recordings from both the front and back of your vehicle for one, which can help with insurance claims should you ever be in an accident. Plus, it records the GPS location of where a video takes place, giving you the ability to know exactly where something happened. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the dual design and built-in GPS to save some serious cash. APEMAN has a 1080p dash camera at Amazon for just $40 shipped. This is a great option for those on tighter budgets or who just want a more compact package.

Whichever you pick up, be sure to grab a 32GB microSD card to store your footage on. Both dash cameras listed above have a feature that deletes the oldest footage to make way for new videos. Plus, the microSD card comes with an adapter, making it super simple to transfer footage from the dash camera to a computer.

APEMAN Dual Dash Cam features:

LARGE TOUCH SCREEN & DISCREET DESIGN – APEMAN C770 dash cam is equipped with a 3-inch touch screen, you can simply use your fingertips to achieve all operations instead the traditional buttons. Low-profile design is to be a well-hidden witness to the road ahead.

