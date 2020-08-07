Crocs Semi-Annual Sale takes extra 50% off clearance items: Clogs, sandals, more

Crocs Semi-Annual Sale takes an extra 50% off clearance items including popular clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Discount is applied in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. For men, the Swiftwater Mesh Wave Shoes are our top pick from this sale. These shoes are lightweight, made of mesh material, and have a foam insole to promote comfort. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $22. Plus, they’re available in two versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs Semi-Annual Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Swiftwater Mesh Wave Shoes $22 (Orig. $45)
- Santa Cruz Leather Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $45)
- Bogota Slide Sandal $21 (Orig. $45)
- Santa Cruz Playa Lace-Up $28 (Orig. $60)
- Swiftwater River Sandals $19 (Orig. $40)
Our top picks for women include:
- Meleen Cross-Band Sandal $17 (Orig. $35)
- Reviva Slip-On Shoes $26 (Orig. $55)
- Isabella T-Strap Sandals $19 (Orig. $40)
- Swiftwater River Sandals $19 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Lined Slippers $10 (Orig. $30)
