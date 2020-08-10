Sport polarized sunglasses for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

Hulislem (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HULISLEM Blade Sport Polarized Sunglasses in matte black for $11.99 Prime shipped with promo code TLJWJPH4 at checkout. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest price in over 6 months. These sunglasses are great for sports with a durable frame and a polarized lens. They’re also lightweight and flexible for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Also, you will want to check out the Koala Kleaner Alcohol Free Eyeglass Lens Cleaner that will help to keep your sunglasses neat for just $5.99. This set comes with a spray bottle and one cloth. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,100 reviews.

HULISLEM Blade Sport Sunglasses feature:

Stress Resistant Frames create an active lifestyle means that your sunglasses will have to be tough and rugged enough to meet up to whatever challenges you throw at it.

The specially designed Stress Resistant TR90 Frame can withstand whatever you dish out and more.

The Hulislem have therefore been designed to be extremely lightweight (you won’t believe how much unless you hold a pair in your hands).

The Hulislem sunglasses incorporate a three point fit for the lenses. These ensures that the lenses are held in extremely precise optical alignment. And offer absolutely error free clarity.

