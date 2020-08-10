Under Armour attire, accessories, more discounted by up to 35% at Amazon

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is offering a number of notable discounts on Under Armour fashion for men and women. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the men’s Fitted Coldgear Funnel Neck Shirt at $30.69. As a comparison, it originally sold for $55 but trends around $45 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020 at Amazon. With a dual-layer design featuring an “ultra-warm brushed interior”, this shirt will be a suitable option for long runs this fall when colder weather creeps in. It also offers Under Armour’s patented 4-way stretch material, to keep things loose during activity. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 300 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable Under Armour deals include:

Our fashion guide is jam-packed full of deals today, including notable promotions at Foot Locker, Nordstrom, and Timex. While we’re on the subject of Amazon, make sure to check out the new Common Threads line created in partnership with VOGUE that just launched today at the online retailer. Full details are right here.

Under Armour Coldgear Funnel Shirt features:

87% Polyester/13% Elastane

Imported

Machine Wash

Dual layer fabric with an ultra warm, brushed interior & a smooth, fast drying exterior

4 way stretch construction moves better in every direction

