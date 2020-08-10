Amazon takes up to 33% off headphones from JBL, Skullcandy, more from $30

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is discounting a selection of headphones headlined by the JBL LIVE 300 True Wireless Earbuds at $119.95 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This pair of true wireless earbuds features up to 20-hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case, or six by themselves. Built-in features like Ambient Aware allow you to filter out background noise so you can focus on the tunes, and the buds themselves have touch controls for added convenience. Over 115 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable headphone deals:

This morning, we spotted a $30 discount on Jabra’s workout-ready Elite 75t Earbuds, which have returned to the Amazon all-time low at $180. Or if you’re looking for a place to rest some on-ear headphones in-between listening sessions, Deco Gear’s wooden stand is down to $17 today, as well.

JBL LIVE 300 True Wireless Earbuds features:

JBL LIVE 300TWS in-ear headphones are free from wires for ultimate freedom, with incredible JBL Signature Sound. Tune in or out with noise control, stay alert to your surroundings with Ambient Aware or use TalkThru to chat with friends, all without removing your headphones. Voice Assistant, hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control are all accessible via the touch controls for extra convenience. Speed charge gives you a boost fast, so you will never be without your music.

