SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset gets struck by Amazon low, now $35

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This headset sports a clean-looking design that’s ready to work with the latest Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. It hooks up using a 3.5mm connector and features a signature soundscape that “emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage.” The ClearCast noise-canceling microphone is detachable, allowing you to embrace a simpler design when not chatting with others. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter whether you want a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, we’ve got you covered with pre-order guides for both of Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming consoles. Here you’ll find a list of retailers that let you sign up to be notified once pre-orders open, helping you get ahead of the rush. And in case you missed it, Xbox Series X has been confirmed for November and Halo Infinite has been delayed. You can read about all of this right here.

Want to be 4K-ready when next-generation consoles arrive? If so, it’s hard to overlook $500 off Epson’s high-end Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector. It boasts pixel-shifting technology that is said to yield an “exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience.” Support for full 10-bit HDR is also onboard, making it a solid choice for gaming now and in the future.

Oh, and don’t forget to swing by our fresh roundup of today’s best game deals. Notable titles include Resident Evil 3 for $43, BioShock Collection for Switch at $35, and the list goes on.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Designed for Xbox and compatible with all gaming platforms including PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Mobile via the universal 3.5mm connector

Featuring the same signature soundscape of the award-winning Arctis line, emphasizing subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage

Detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone provides natural sounding clarity and is Discord certified

