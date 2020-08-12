SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset gets struck by Amazon low, now $35

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This headset sports a clean-looking design that’s ready to work with the latest Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. It hooks up using a 3.5mm connector and features a signature soundscape that “emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage.” The ClearCast noise-canceling microphone is detachable, allowing you to embrace a simpler design when not chatting with others. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset features:
- Designed for Xbox and compatible with all gaming platforms including PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Mobile via the universal 3.5mm connector
- Featuring the same signature soundscape of the award-winning Arctis line, emphasizing subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage
- Detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone provides natural sounding clarity and is Discord certified
