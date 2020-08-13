Camp Chef’s giant outdoor projector screen drops to $92 (Reg. up to $140)

Today only, Woot is offering the Camp Chef 92-inch Portable Outdoor Movie Screen (OS92L) for $91.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $140, it currently sells for nearly $130 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s fetching a bloated $170 via Newegg for comparison. There’s just enough warm weather left to get outside for some movie nights and you might as well do it with a giant 92-inch display (80.5-inches wide by 45-inches tall). Designed for front projection, this is a 600D x 600D oxford nylon screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with everything you need for setup including the four frame stakes, stabilizing guy lines, and the carry bag. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying a bit of premium on today’s lead deal due largely to the built-in stand, but if you don’t mind connecting it to some trees or the fence, there are more affordable options out there. This 150-inch 16:9 HD foldable portable projection screen comes in at just $45 shipped on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 3,100 customers. Again, you won’t get the stand here, but it does include hooks and 5-meters of rope to help the cause.

Not only do we have a massive $500 price drop available on Epson’s high-end Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO Projector, but we have seen loads of new options hitting the marketplace this year. Back in July we saw Anker’s Nebula Astro portable projector, a new model from BenQ made to look like a vintage Mac, and Sony’s flagship 4K SXRD pro laser projector. Then, earlier this month we caught our first look at the Hachi Infinite M1 touchscreen model.

More on the Camp Chef 92″ Outdoor Screen:

The Outdoor Big Screen 92 Lite is made of a durable oxford nylon reflective material, making it perfect for high-resolution picture and enriched colors. The screen is designed for front projection making it versatile in almost any situation, indoor or outdoor. Great for movies, business seminars, sporting event, gaming, and more. Set up is quick and easy. Simply connect the frame together, clip the screen into place, tighten the straps and the screen is ready for viewing.

