Lock-in the World of Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover books from $26 today (40% off)

Amazon is now offering The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition Hardcover Book for $59.99 shipped. While it is temporarily out of stock, you can still lock-in the special price now to ensure your book is ready to go before the game ships while ensuring you don’t get stuck paying full price. It still fetches $100 at Target and Barnes & Noble. Today’s offer is 40% off, about $15 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This hardcover ore book features nearly 200-pages covering the “history, characters, and world of the long-awaited RPG from CD Projekt Red.” This version also includes some goodies like a Night City map cover, slipcase featuring Night City graffiti, temporary tattoos, a Johnny Silverhand poster, vehicle postcards, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details.

If the extra add-ons mentioned above aren’t getting you excited, check out the standard edition World of Cyberpunk 2077 Hardcover Book. This one is also currently marked down to $25.83 from the usual $36, but it originally fetched closer to $40 and is now 35% off. It is also temporarily out of stock now, but again, you can still lock-in the discounted price. This one carries 192-pages of Cyberpunk 2077 lore, just without the map and other goodies. Already rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

For all things Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to visit our coverage of the latest gameplay. You’ll also want to secure your pre-order on Amazon while they are $10 off and read about how CDPR offering free next-generation upgrades. Here are all of the today’s best game deals and the new update for Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 + 700 headsets.

More on the World of Cyberpunk 2077 Book:

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common–they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077. Explore an extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077. This intricately assembled tome contains everything you need to know about the history, characters, and world of the long-awaited RPG from CD Projekt Red the creators of The Witcher video game series.

