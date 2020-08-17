Save 50% on these genuine leather Apple Watch bands in various styles for $8

BestWayStore (97% positive feedback in the past 12-months) via Amazon is currently offering its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band in various styles and sizes for $7.99 Prime shipped when code 5081BUJA has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen on these bands. Our previous mention on a third-party leather band was at $9, for comparison. Side-stepping Apple’s official leather Watch band offerings mean you can pocket some sizable savings. This option comes in various styles, as well as sizes, so it can pair with every Apple Watch model. If you’ve been rocking a sport band, this is a great way to elevate the look of your wearable. Over 260 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Made from High quality leather, Unique line design, not easy to fall off, simple and comfortable, the stylish apple watch band is suitable for all occasions. The Square Apple Bands are made of super soft leather with exquisite handcraftsmanship. We have combined the wrist size of most people with a double ring design and set ten small holes on the strap to provide more choices for more people.

