Razer’s prev-gen. Blade 15 Gaming Laptop hits new all-time low at $800 off

Amazon offers the previous-generation Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB for $1,799.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $2,600, it just dropped to $2,400 with today’s offer amounting to upwards of 30% in savings and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Razer’s Blade 15 delivers a mobile gaming experience powered by a 2.2GHz processor and supplemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s also a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card, as well as Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and an HDMI output. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 230 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. More details below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

This morning, the Razer Basilisk V2 Chroma Mouse at $65 joined a collection of other on-going gaming peripherials from the company starting at $35. Then over in our PC gaming guide, you’ll find plenty of additional discounts for upgrading your battlestation.

Razer Blade 15 features:

The Razer Blade 15 is an ultra compact NVIDIA GeForce GTX powered laptop that features the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 6-Core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ thin bezel Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!