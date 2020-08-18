Joseph Joseph’s Can-Do Compact Can Opener starting from $7.50 (Up to 25% off)

Target is now offering the Joseph Joseph Can-Do Compact Can Opener for $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders will knock the price down to $7.59. This deal is also available on Amazon with free Prime shipping but is currently backordered. Regularly $10 direct, it usually sells for between $10 and as much as $25 at Amazon via third-party sellers. Today’s deal is at least 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Along with its circular “space-saving design,” this model will automatically grip the top of the can as soon as you begin twisting the top-mounted mechanism. On the side of the can opener, you’ll find a handy lid-release button to easily remove the opener from the can. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $8, today’s lead is easily among the best options out there, especially among those with impressive ratings. If you don’t mind forgoing the unique form-factor on the Joseph Joseph model, you can save slightly more with this Farberware Professional Can Opener at under $7.50. It has a more traditional design with an exposed cutting wheel, which is something to keep in mind if you have younger kids around, but it will get the job done much the same otherwise.

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. The Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Air Fryer is at one of its best prices ever for today only just before KitchenAid’s wireless food chopper hit the Amazon all-time low. If it’s the living room that needs an upgrade instead, we also have deals on Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand, Amazon’s Rivet Sliding-Top Coffee Table, and more right here.

More on the Joseph Joseph Can-Do Compact Can Opener:

Compact can opener with unique, circular, space-saving design

Opener automatically grips can edge as you twist

Large easy-twist mechanism cuts cleanly through the can lid

Easy-Press lid-release button removes opener from can

Dimensions: 2.6 X 2 x 2 inches (WxDxH); wipe clean with damp cloth

