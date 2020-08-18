Turn your kitchen into a deli with an electric food slicer at $60 (Reg. $110)

- Aug. 18th 2020 7:34 pm ET

Get this deal
$110 $60
0

Home Depot is offering the KALORIK 180W Electric Food Slicer for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $110 list price, this deal saves you over 40% and is among the best that we’ve seen for similar items. If you’ve ever wanted to make deli-style sandwiches at home, this is a great way to do that. The slicer offers the ability to cut up to 9/16-inch thick items, including meats, cheeses, and bread. Yep, that’s right, it can even cut bread, making it the perfect kitchen gadget for home chefs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Are you just looking for a way to slice your homemade bread? This slicer is designed to do just that and is even made from bamboo. It’s just $27 shipped on Amazon and will help you make the perfect sized bread slices after a long day’s work.

However, you won’t get far without a proper bread knife. Mercer Culinary’s option is available at Amazon for $14 Prime shipped. It’s the #1 best-selling bread knife there and carries a stellar 4.8/5 star rating from over 13,700 customers.

KALORIK Electric Food Slicer features:

Stop paying extra for pre-sliced food. Slice your own meat, cheese, bread, vegetables, and fruit quickly and easily with this high-quality slicer from KALORIK. This stylish aluminum housed slicer features a specialized curve design for ease of slice removal as well as space to catch and organize your cuts. Our professional-style precise thickness control knob makes selecting your cut thickness simple and easy, up to 9/16 in. (15 mm).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$110 $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
KALORIK

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide