Turn your kitchen into a deli with an electric food slicer at $60 (Reg. $110)

Home Depot is offering the KALORIK 180W Electric Food Slicer for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $110 list price, this deal saves you over 40% and is among the best that we’ve seen for similar items. If you’ve ever wanted to make deli-style sandwiches at home, this is a great way to do that. The slicer offers the ability to cut up to 9/16-inch thick items, including meats, cheeses, and bread. Yep, that’s right, it can even cut bread, making it the perfect kitchen gadget for home chefs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Are you just looking for a way to slice your homemade bread? This slicer is designed to do just that and is even made from bamboo. It’s just $27 shipped on Amazon and will help you make the perfect sized bread slices after a long day’s work.

However, you won’t get far without a proper bread knife. Mercer Culinary’s option is available at Amazon for $14 Prime shipped. It’s the #1 best-selling bread knife there and carries a stellar 4.8/5 star rating from over 13,700 customers.

KALORIK Electric Food Slicer features:

Stop paying extra for pre-sliced food. Slice your own meat, cheese, bread, vegetables, and fruit quickly and easily with this high-quality slicer from KALORIK. This stylish aluminum housed slicer features a specialized curve design for ease of slice removal as well as space to catch and organize your cuts. Our professional-style precise thickness control knob makes selecting your cut thickness simple and easy, up to 9/16 in. (15 mm).

