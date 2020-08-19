Logitech’s Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard hits Amazon low at $165 (Save $35)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $164.80 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, beats the previous price cut by $16, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s Craft Keyboard delivers a premium design highlighted by an aluminum build with backlit keys. Alongside being tailored to both Mac and PC experiences, it packs Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with the included dongle. It can easily switch between three paired devices and has a built-in customizable dial for using with Photoshop and the like. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 400 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the built-in dial and other premium additions to save even more cash by opting to add the Logitech MX Keys Advanced to your workstation instead. This option sells for $100 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard features:

Logitech’s Craft Wireless Keyboard features a full-sized keyboard layout and is armed with an onboard dial that lets you immediately access specific functions within creative apps. With the touch-sensitive knob, you can quickly change brush sizes, adjust saturation levels, and more. Utilizing the downloadable Logitech Options software, useful profiles are provided and allow you to quickly implement these functions without spending time configuring the controls.

