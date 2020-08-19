Samsung’s new Galaxy Books are up to $250 off with deals starting at $850

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Ion i7 1.8GHz/12GB/512GB for $1,149.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy, where students (free to sign-up) can drop the price down to $1,050. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to as much as $250 in savings, marks the first time we’ve seen the recent release on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. The 13-inch model is also on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon. Centered around a 15-inch OLED 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion packs a premium build and is powered by an i7 processor. There’s a 512GB NMVe SSD built-in alongside 12GB of RAM, a single Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0 slots, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the very first price cut on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book S at $849.99. Down from $950, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and marks a new all-time low. As one of the first devices equipped with a hybrid Intel Lakefield CPU, you’ll benefit from 17-hours of battery life per charge alongside 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and aluminum build. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

This morning, we spotted a 20% discount on the Dell XPS 13, which packs an aluminum design, Thunderbolt 3, and more at $680. Then go swing by our PC gaming guide for even more battlestation upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion features:

Travel light with the Samsung 15.6″ Galaxy Book Ion Laptop. Thanks to a compact 13.3″ display, the Galaxy Book has a small footprint and weighs under three pounds. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, and integrated Intel UHD graphics. Users will be able to quickly boot and load applications as well as expand their storage via external solutions such as microSD cards and USB devices. Other integrated features include Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a webcam, microphone, speaker, and a combo audio jack.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

