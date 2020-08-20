Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio levels up your iPad Pro: $130 (New low)

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $129.97 shipped. That’s a $69 discount when compared with official pricing and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $20. Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio is a great way to bolster productivity on your third-generation iPad Pro. Unlike many competitors, this solution utilizes Apple’s Smart Connector to ditch the need for batteries or pairing. In addition to providing a faster typing experience, it also protects both the front and back of your iPad. I have been using a keyboard with my iPad Pro for months and can’t begin to tell you just how much faster I can now accomplish tasks. Swing by our hands-on review of the 2018 iPad Pro to read our thoughts about this keyboard.

Do you use an Apple Pencil? If so, you may stand to benefit from picking up Lenovo’s Aluminum Stand. It folds completely flat when not in use and is currently available for an Amazon low of $20. Once you’ve expanded it and set your iPad on top you’ll stand to benefit from an 18-degree tilt that can make sketching or taking notes much easier.

The lead deal above is just one of the discounts that can be currently found in our handy Apple guide. In fact, a quick peek there unravels price drops on Apple’s refreshed 21-inch 4K Retina iMac, the baseline 10.2-inch iPad, and its previous-generation iPad Pro Smart Folio Case. Bookmarking this guide allows you to see what’s up with just a click.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Simply attach to your new iPad Pro and type away.

Compatible with 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

