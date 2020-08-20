Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio levels up your iPad Pro: $130 (New low)

- Aug. 20th 2020 11:44 am ET

$130
0

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $129.97 shipped. That’s a $69 discount when compared with official pricing and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $20. Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio is a great way to bolster productivity on your third-generation iPad Pro. Unlike many competitors, this solution utilizes Apple’s Smart Connector to ditch the need for batteries or pairing. In addition to providing a faster typing experience, it also protects both the front and back of your iPad. I have been using a keyboard with my iPad Pro for months and can’t begin to tell you just how much faster I can now accomplish tasks. Swing by our hands-on review of the 2018 iPad Pro to read our thoughts about this keyboard.

Do you use an Apple Pencil? If so, you may stand to benefit from picking up Lenovo’s Aluminum Stand. It folds completely flat when not in use and is currently available for an Amazon low of $20. Once you’ve expanded it and set your iPad on top you’ll stand to benefit from an 18-degree tilt that can make sketching or taking notes much easier.

The lead deal above is just one of the discounts that can be currently found in our handy Apple guide. In fact, a quick peek there unravels price drops on Apple’s refreshed 21-inch 4K Retina iMac, the baseline 10.2-inch iPad, and its previous-generation iPad Pro Smart Folio Case. Bookmarking this guide allows you to see what’s up with just a click.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

  • The new Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.
  • No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
  • Simply attach to your new iPad Pro and type away.
  • Compatible with 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author