Expand your Alexa setup with Echo Wall Clocks on sale from $25 (Up to 20% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition for $39.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since February. This is also the second-best discount to date. Echo Wall Clock delivers an Alexa-enabled experience that’ll pair with any one of Amazon’s smart speakers in order to bring visual timer alerts to your kitchen and more. It has 60 built-in LEDs that showcase how long until it’s time to take dinner out of the oven. Plus, with this version you’ll find a Mickey Mouse design that adds some Disney flair to your space. Over 605 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for yet another Echo Wall Clock deal.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll be able to score the standard version of Echo Wall Clock for $24.99. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. This model sports all the same smart functionality as the lead deal, but without all the Disney action found above. With over 4,000 customers having left a review, 65% have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

Today’s Wall Clock deals from Amazon are now joining the rest of the Echo lineup, which is seeing some notable discounts from $17.50 as part of an on-going sale. And for more ways to expand your Alexa setup, our smart home guide has plenty of offers to peruse. One highlight from today is a series of Etekcity gear on sale from $12.50.

Disney Echo Wall Clock features:

Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time. Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day. Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device. Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!