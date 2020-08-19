We are now ready to gather up all of Wednesday’s best Android app deals. As is customary, we have now scoured the internet for all of the most notable price drops on Android apps and games so you never have to pay full price. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like 7Days: Mystery Puzzle Interactive, WiFi Router Manager(No Ad), MM2 | Racing 2020, Geometry PRO, Brain App – Daily Brain Training, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on the ZTE unlocked Axon 10 Pro and Pixel 4 at up to $300 off, we are now tracking a series of notable deals via Motorola’s back to school smartphone sale from $100. The Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch is still matching its all-time low at $200, but we also now have a series of Movado and Fossil Smartwatches from $119. Our Smartphone Accessories roundup and the latest Amazon Anker sale (check out the Supreme Anker gear right here) have all your charging and audio needs covered at a discount as well. But speaking of back to school sales, be sure to browse through the adidas sale event at up to 30% off and the AmazonBasics promotion from $7.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $33, XCOM 2 Collection $33, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 7Days :

Seven Days is a text mystery adventure game enjoyable for all audiences, with uniquely styled illustrations. The game proceeds as a series of chats, and users read through the story as they make important decisions. The choices made determine the route the story takes. Try the new 7 Days! Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story now. Are you getting bored of the classic, monotonous games? Will you like to play a choice based game offering different outcomes based on the choices you make?

