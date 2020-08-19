It is now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While offers on the stellar Iron Marines and R.B.I. Baseball 20 are still alive and well, as usual, we have now spotted a fresh batch of notable price drops this morning. Along with the Swim Out puzzler on iOS and Mac, highlights of today’s collection include Pholorize, PlantFinder – Quick identifier, iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading, iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SEC Football Scores: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Swim Out: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phyzseek: HIIT Strong & Lean: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CNA Practice Exam Prep 2020+: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Asteroid Commando: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evergarden: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Edna & Harvey: The Breakout: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Cycler: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $10 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $12 (Reg. $15)

More on Swim Out :

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

