Add Oster’s casserole and steamer set to your cookware for $17 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Casserole and Steamer Set for $17.03 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it more typically sells for $25 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in about a year. A perfect addition to your existing cookware, this set adds a 3-quart casserole dish with a glass lid and a steamer insert for a multitude of applications. Made of stainless steel, the dual purpose lid can be used for both the casserole dish and the steamer, while riveted handles make it easy to move around your cooking space and offer “added durability.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the casserole dish as well, there are manual, stove-top steaming options out there for much less. This stainless steel steamer basket sells for just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries stellar reviews from nearly 3,000 customers. It’s not quite as large, and you’ll need to already have a pan or something to house it in, but it will get the job done for about half the price.

Speaking of kitchenware, we still have ongoing offers available on this KRUPS 14-cup programable coffee maker and this deli-style electric food slicer, but you’ll find plenty more in our home goods deal hub. The annual Labor Day sale at Home Depot is now underway and KitchenAid’s wireless food chopper is still at its Amazon all-time low.

More on the Oster Sangerfield Casserole/Steamer Set

3 Qt. (quart) Casserole W/ Lid & Steamer Insert

Steamer set with lids

Material: Stainless Steel

Hand wash Recommended. Ideal for any kitchen

Dual purpose as Dutch oven with glass lid. 3QT Casserole 8.5′ in diameter x 3.7′ Height = Piece by itself, 3QT Steamer 8.5′ in diameter x 3.6′ Height = Piece by itself, With Glass lid 8.5′ in diameter

