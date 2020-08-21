Friday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. As we head into the weekend, you’ll find a host of notable offers still live down below alongside today’s fresh new price drops including Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists, and much more. As for today’s discounts, we are looking at highlights like Cartogram – Live Map Wallpapers, Screenshot Pro 2, Animus – Harbinger Unpacked, Cat Forest: Healing Camp, and PDF Utility, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

This weekend’s best Android hardware deals is headlined by up to $300 off Google’s Pixel 4, Motorola handsets from $100, and Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone. Wearable offers continue today with TicWatch’s new Pro Smartwatch and more from $120, but we also spotted the Fitbit Versa Lite down at $100. While Samsung’s T7 500GB portable SSD is still on sale, today the Samsung EVO microSDXC dropped to $19, which is great for adding extra storage to Android phones, Nintendo Switch, and much more. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now $96.99 shipped with plenty more charging and audio deals on tap in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup starting from $4.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cartogram :

Cartogram – the App that lets you Create Beautiful, Minimal, Custom Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds for any Android Device. Love Cartography? Love Snazzy Custom Wallpapers? You’ll love Cartogram!! Find a location, set your favourite style, and capture your map wallpaper. Simple. Create & customise your own unique map style…Set your new map wallpaper to your lock and home screen from within Cartogram. Try our Live Wallpaper which changes as your location does!

